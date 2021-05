Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified into a severe cyclonic storm with Mumbai likely to receive heavy spells of rains, said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department on Monday.

“Today Mumbai will be very windy and there could be an intermittent or intense spell of rain. Sea would be very rough,” Hosalikar told CNBC-TV18.

As far as Maharashtra and Mumbai is concerned, Mumbai has been issued an orange alert for the rainfall.

“Mumbai’s Palghar, Thane has been issued orange alert. A red alert has been given to Raigad, which is immediately below Mumbai and there the sea would be rough. We are expecting the winds of around 80-90 kmph over the coast,” he added.

The winds are expected to slightly decrease as the day progresses.

“The position of the cyclone is around 160 kilometers from Mumbai and today morning it has intensified into an extremely heavy and severe cyclonic storm and at the same time, it is moving towards north, northwest and is expected to cross Gujarat coast at Porbandar and Mahuva between 8 pm and 11 pm. While crossing, the intensity of the cyclone will be of a very severe cyclonic storm,” Hosalikar shared.

“As far as Mumbai is concerned, this cyclone is going to cross Mumbai by late afternoon today or late evening today. Then it is going to go to Gujarat. Further, it is going over the land crossing Rajkot. Tomorrow also there will be some cloudy weather; the possibility of rainfall is also expected over the north Konkan. It could bring a lot of moisture over the land. So tomorrow also there is a possibility of good rainfall over Mumbai and north Konkan. However, definitely, it will be a better day than what we see today,” he stated.

Watch the video for more