Extortionist demands 'protection money' from Delhi man accused of Rs 2000 crore Bitcoin fraud, probe underway

The man accused of a Rs 2,000 crore cryptocurrency investment fraud, Amit Bhardwaj, has approached the Delhi Police with a complaint that he has received an extortion call and was asked to pay protection money.

Based on the complaint, the special cell of Delhi Police filed an FIR under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code in the case.

"I received a call and the caller started abusing me. He threatened me with dire consequences if I cut the line. He did not reveal his identity but asked me to give protection money to three men and claimed that he was calling me on their behalf. He also abused me and also threatened my family members,” said Bhardwaj in the FIR.

The police said that Bhardwaj received a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) call, according to an Indian Express report. "He (Bhardwaj) claimed that he received a call from a Bihar-based politician last year and he also threatened him to give protection money to the same persons (three men)," a senior police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

Back in 2018, Amit Bhardwaj and his brother Vivek were held at Delhi's IGI airport in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme under which they duped more than 8,000 people from across the country of Rs 2,000 crore.

Bhardwaj promised higher returns to investors who gave him Bitcoins and also offered them Bitcoin mining hardware.

The brother duo was granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2019 on health grounds.

Bhardwaj owns a chain of Bitcoin mining operations, including MCAP, Hong Kong-based GB Miners, and Gain bitcoin, which claims to have set up bitcoin mining operations in China. He introduced the first online retail marketplace that accepts Bitcoin in India in 2014, according to police.