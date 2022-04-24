Cross
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds talks with Argentine counterpart

By PTI  IST (Published)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds talks with Argentine counterpart
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held "productive" talks with his visiting Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero, focusing on bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence and atomic energy.
Cafiero is on a visit to India primarily to participate in the three-day Raisina Dialogue, India's premier foreign policy and geo-economics conference. The dialogue begins on Monday.
"A productive meeting with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina on his first visit to India," Jaishankar said on Twitter. "Discussed expanding our bilateral trade and cooperating in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics, e-mobility, defence & atomic energy. Will work closely in G20 and multilateral forums," he added.
Separately, the External Affairs Minister also held talks with Teddy Locsin Jr, the Foreign Affairs Secretary of the Philippines.
"Warmly welcomed Secretary Foreign Affairs of Philippines @teddyboylocsin. Appreciated his insights and perspectives on Indo-Pacific, Europe, Myanmar, Ukraine and Multilateralism," Jaishankar tweeted.
"Reviewed the progress in bilateral ties since our last meeting in February," he added.
