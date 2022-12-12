External affairs minister S. Jaishankar cited UAE's role as India's third-largest trade partner and the home for the most number of Indian expats as the reason behind his optimistic outlook to the two nations' relationship.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar opened the India Global Forum 2022 in UAE on Monday. The IGF is a five-day gala event that brings together leading political, business and cultural personalities from India, the United Arab Emirates and across the world.

"When I look at the return of history and the relationships which will go forward in the coming days, I certainly would rank the India-UAE relationship very high in that," Jaishankar said in his keynote address.

Jaishankar cited UAE's role as India's third-largest trade partner and the home for the most number of Indian expats as the reason behind his optimistic outlook to the two nations' relationship. "Whether we are talking people or whether we are talking business, this country has a particular salience in our perspectives," he added.

The external affairs minister described India and UAE as two countries who want to use their history and existing relationship to not just to survive in a changing world but also to shape it.

"So it is, in many ways, a very ambitious relationship because it's not limited really by its bilateral possibilities," Jaishankar said. "But I'm very confident that as we get deeper into the relationship, it will also make itself felt at the global level."

The IGF is the first major international event following India’s ascendency to the G20 Presidency, and will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from December 12 to 16.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Covering the breadth of bilateral relations between India and the UAE, climate finance, technology, and investments, the IGF will also be an opportunity to discuss India’s global aspirations and its presidency of the G20 amid challenging geopolitical scenarios.

In his address, Jaishankar also said that conversations at the IGF were touching on contemporary topics such as space, education, artificial intelligence, health and start ups in addition to traditional discussions on trade, investments and energy.

The forum will also present opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs of both countries to work together for regional and global impact.

“It’s more important than ever that nations, businesses, and influencers seek common ground and work on positive outcomes for global impact. Our UAE edition of India Global Forum, which is the first major global event after India’s ascendency to the G20 presidency, will enable just that,” Prof. Manoj Ladwa, founder and chairman of the India Global Forum said.

With inputs from PTI.