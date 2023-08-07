India-China border talks to resume soon, made progress on key tension points: S Jaishankar

"India-China border talks have been not halted. The meeting will be held soon," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that talks to ease tensions along the border have not been "halted" and that both the countries "have made progress on key tension points in the last three years".

"India-China border talks not halted, meeting will be held soon," Jaishankar was quoted by ANI as saying. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is "significantly enhancing border infrastructure, including in the areas along Northern frontier".

Tensions between India and China escalated after violent clashes erupted between the troops of the two countries in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in May 2020. Both the sides had suffered casualties.

Both India and China have been holding several rounds of military-level talks to solve issues in the disputed border regions.

In June this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said both sides agreed to hold the 19th round of high-level military talks at an early date for restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The 18th round of India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side. After meeting in April, India and China reportedly agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, news agency ANI had reported.

Meanwhile, on Bhutan-China talks Jaishankar said, "...they are having negotiations, and 24 rounds have been completed. They will be holding more rounds. We track carefully what affects us. It is for them to determine the pace."