Jaishankar says Article 370 was a temporary provision, backs internet cut

By Akriti Anand

Mini External affairs minister Jaishankar was speaking at a book reading of 'Modi@20' in Washington DC on Monday. He said the politics of Article 370 must be contested and people should be educated on the matter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was a temporary provision of the Constitution. He also addressed the hue and cry over "big song and dance about the Internet being cut" in the erstwhile state.

Taking a dig on critics, Jaishankar said, "If you have reached a stage where we say an Internet cut is more dangerous than the loss of human life, what can I say?" He was speaking at a book reading of 'Modi@20' in Washington DC on Monday.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre announced its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) granted under Article 370 and split the region into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"If you look at the Article 370 issue, what was a temporary provision of the Constitution was finally put to rest. This was supposed to be an act of majoritarian... now tell me what was happening in Kashmir was not majoritarian?" he said, as per a video shared by news agency ANI.

He also argued that the facts concerning the abrogation of Article 370 are "played up". "...what is right and what is wrong is confused, this is actually politics at work," he said, contending that the politics of Article 370 must be contested and people should be educated on the matter.

"We are not serving our country well or our beliefs well or even our sense of right or wrong well by staying out of these debates. If we have opinions, we must express them, we must share them with people and we must educate people on what is right and what is wrong," the minister said.