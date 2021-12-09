Explosion reported in Delhi's Rohini Court; investigation underway

A minor low-intensity explosion was heard in Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday and according to initial reports, a laptop exploded in the court premises.

Police, however, say what led to the explosion is being investigated further. The spot has been cordoned and forensic and NSG teams are inspecting and examining it.

The fire officials said they received information about the explosion at 10:40 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, news agency PTI reported.

Court proceedings have been suspended, officials said.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)