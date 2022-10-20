Homeindia news

Explosion in illegal firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, 4 killed

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

At least four people were killed and seven others were injured following an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.

District Magistrate B Karthikeyan said at least one child who was buried under debris has been rescued. "Cannot with confidence point out the reason for the blast, whether it was a firecracker or something else. Four have yet died," he said.

The district administration is at the spot for the relief and rescue operation.
More details are awaited
