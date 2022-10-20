At least four people were killed and seven others were injured following an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.
District Magistrate B Karthikeyan said at least one child who was buried under debris has been rescued. "Cannot with confidence point out the reason for the blast, whether it was a firecracker or something else. Four have yet died," he said.
The district administration is at the spot for the relief and rescue operation.
More details are awaited
