At least four people were killed and seven others were injured following an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.

District Magistrate B Karthikeyan said at least one child who was buried under debris has been rescued. "Cannot with confidence point out the reason for the blast, whether it was a firecracker or something else. Four have yet died," he said.

Morena, MP | Explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area killed 3. One is missing, 7 have also been injured. People also suspected to be buried under debris: IG Chambal range, Rakesh Chawla pic.twitter.com/YkBoz7djQF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 20, 2022

The district administration is at the spot for the relief and rescue operation.

More details are awaited