  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Explore the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi closely with these books

Updated : October 02, 2020 11:07 PM IST

Manubehn reminisces how he was a father and teacher to innumerable men and women.
R.K. Narayan never disappoints, and his take on Gandhi’s life is different than any other author on this list.
Alex has applied Gandhi’s ideologies and strategies in the business world.
Explore the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi closely with these books

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Royal Enfield sales rise 1% to 60,041 units in Sept

Royal Enfield sales rise 1% to 60,041 units in Sept

Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

Royal Enfield sales fall 1% to 60,041 units in September

Royal Enfield sales fall 1% to 60,041 units in September

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement