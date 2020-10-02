Explore the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi closely with these books

The life of Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings are tough to capture in one book. He was a lawyer, political ethicist, and an anti-colonial nationalist, but above all, his father of a nation. Many authors have tried to bring to life over the past few years, and they all tell the tale of a proud man who led India to independence without any violence.

On the eve of his birth anniversary, we bring for you a list of books that explore different facets of the man who fathered a nation.

Bapu My Mother - Manubehn Gandhi

This book, written by Gandhi’s granddaughter, tells the story of Gandhi’s life from a woman’s perspective. Manubehn reminisces how he was a father and teacher to innumerable men and women.

“Generally it is not possible for a man to become a mother to anyone because he has not been endowed by God with a mother’s loving heart. But Bapu appropriated for himself a share of even this divine gift. So Bapu mothered me. He had, no doubt, brought up quite a number of girls, but to me, he often said, “Have I not become your mother? I have been a father to many, but only to you I am mother,” wrote Manubehn Gandhi.

Great Soul: Mahatma Gandhi and his Struggle with India by Joseph Lelyveld

The book is a controversial account of Gandhi’s life penned by former New York Times editor and Pulitzer Prize winner, Joseph Lelyved.

The book explores several previously untouched facets of Gandhi’s life, including some of his racist remarks against blacks in South Africans and his letters exchanged with bodybuilder and German-Jewish architect, Hermann Kallenbach that alleges an intimate relationship between two of them.

Mahatma Gandhi and His Myths: Civil Disobedience, Nonviolence, and Satyagraha in the Real World (Plus Why It’s ‘Gandhi,’ ‘Not Ghandi’) by Mark Shepard

In his book, Mark Shepard shows us an accurate picture of Gandhi and his principles of non-violence. He clarifies some of the most common misconceptions held against him in this biography. You also might want to check out Gandhi Today and Mahatama Gandhi and his Myths penned by the same author.

Waiting for the Mahatma by R K Narayan

R.K. Narayan never disappoints, and his take on Gandhi’s life is different than any other author on this list. He explores the nuances of Gandhi’s life using two different protagonists and what they think about the father of the country.

The book is narrated with warmth, humor, and with a stamp of truth. The book gives remarkable insight into the Indian nationalism in the pre-independence times with a touch of compassion.

Gandhi, CEO: 14 Principles to Guide & Inspire Modern Leaders by Alex Axelrod

Meet Gandhi, the father of the nation, and a management guru. With his brilliant narration, Alex has applied Gandhi’s ideologies and strategies in the business world.