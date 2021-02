On February 18, Shabnam, the woman on death row in the 2008 Amroha murder case, filed a fresh mercy plea before Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to pardon her. In 2015, then President Pranab Mukherjee had rejected her mercy petition. Article 161 of the Constitution gives state governors the power to grant pardon.

Her 12-year-old son, Taj, has also appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind for clemency on Thursday.

The case

The reason

The family was against Shabnam's relationship with Saleem because of the differences in their socio-economic class. While Shabnam was a double MA, Saleem was a class 6 dropout. Shabnam, then 24, was a teacher in a government school.

A court in Amroha district had handed the death penalty to both convicts and the verdict was upheld by the Allahabad High Court in 2013. Two years later, the Supreme Court, too, upheld the death penalty.

Mathura District Jail

Pawan Kumar, also known as Pawan Jallad, the man who carried out the hangings in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, said he had visited the UP jail last year and suggested repairs that the gallows needed.

However, a senior superintendent of the district jail told Hindustan Times that even though an order for fresh ropes was placed the preparations at the jail were nothing more than “routine maintenance”.

Other women on death row