India is all set to see a new National Education Policy (NEP) after 34 years. The union cabinet has approved NEP 2020 which seeks to enroll 100 percent children in the pre-primary to secondary level by 2030.

The policy also seeks to increase public investment in education sector to 6 percent of GDP from the current level of 4 percent. Moreover, the ministry of human resource development will be re-christened as ministry of education as per the new policy.

NEP 2020 will become operational as soon as it is notified by the government.

Here is a quick explainer:

Q: What happens to the 10+2 schooling system in India?

A: The current 12 year schooling system , popularly known as 10+2 will give way to a four tiered structure known as 5+3+3+4 system that will be spread across 15 years.

Under this system, kids in the age bracket of 3 to 6 will be brought under the pre-schooling and anganwadi system. The initial three years will be followed by two more years in grades 1 and 2 making it a total of five years. Experts who consulted the government on NEP 2020 recommended this as kids see maximum brain development in this age.

This will be followed by the second tier which is spread across three years covering grades 3, 4 and 5. Medium of instruction till grade 5 will be either in the mother tongue or prevalent regional language.

The third tier will comprise grades 6, 7 and 8. Vocational training will be introduced in grade 6, focusing on local crafts and trade. Students will be encouraged to do internships under experts on local crafts.

The fourth tier will comprise grades 9 thru 12 and there won't be any distinction between streams like humanities, science, extra curricular activities or vocational courses.

NCERT will develop a National Curricular Framework for School Education to take forward a reduced curriculum under the new system which which will seek to focus on concepts.

Special emphasis will also be given to gifted kids. Moreover, students will be encouraged to choose subjects based on interest and not be confined to traditional streams like arts, science or commerce. A national assessment center called PARAKH will be set up to make standards for state boards.

Q: How will schools evaluate students?

NEP 2020 will lead to a change in the way report cards are prepared by schools. In the new system, a three pronged approach will be followed which includes self assessment by the student, peer assessment and teacher assessment. The NEP seeks to equip students passing out from grade 12 to have at least one core skill.

Q: What happens to board exams under NEP?

The PIB press release and the government presentation is not fully clear on the way forward on the board exams. While 10th and 12th board exams will continue, Anita Karwal, secretary school education said board exams will be divided into two modules every year and students will be able to take the exams by dividing the subjects into the modules. According to Karwal, board exams will be a low stake affair.

Q: How does one gain admission into higher education institutes?

National Testing Agency will conduct a single entrance examination for admission into higher educational institutes in the country after grade 12.

Q: How will the undergraduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) steams work under NEP 2020?

The highlight of the UG and PG stream reforms under NEP 2020 is that multiple entry and exit options will be allowed. One can complete UG in either 3 or 4 years, depending upon the career path that is chosen.

Options in UG steam includes certificate after one year, advanced diploma after two years, Bachelor's degree after three years and Bachelor’s with research after four years.

A UG student can use his or her Academic Bank of Credit from different higher education institutes and transfer them to other institutes at will. The PG stream will be of either one or two years duration. In the new system, Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) will be discontinued.

Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities or MERUs will be set up in or near each district. According to the government, MERU’s will be at part with IITs and IIMs .

Q: How will the higher education institutes be administered?

There will be one single regulator for all higher education streams except legal and medicine. The existing regulators will be merged and a new bill will be introduced in the Parliament to facilitate this.