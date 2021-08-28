Explained: Why is tomato selling at Rs 3 per kg

Prices of tomatoes have seen a steep decline on the back of a bumper harvest in the country. Wholesale tomato prices have fallen to a three-year low of Rs 2-3 per kg in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Prices in the retail market, however, still remain as high as Rs 25-30 per kg. Month-on-month prices of tomatoes have been on a decline since January and are now about 50 percent lower.

Which markets have been hit?

In Maharashtra, Nashik and Aurangabad are the two most famous tomato markets in the country. Farmers from Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon in Nashik district have earned only Rs 3-5 per kg for their produce in the last few days, which does not even cover their transportation costs.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed farmers throwing crates of tomatoes on Friday after the crash in prices. Nashik farmers threw crates of tomatoes on the road yesterday after prices crashed to Rs 2-3 per kg in the wholesale market

Farmers from Gangapur taluka in Aurangabad also arrived in two-three tractors and dumped their produce on the highway, seeking better procurement rates for the kitchen staple, reports said.

Also Read | Using tech to suck carbon dioxide from atmosphere, explained

“Tomatoes are being brought by wholesalers for Rs 100 per crate, which is nearly 25 kg. This is a huge loss. If the rate is close to Rs 300 per crate, then it is a no-profit and no loss matter for us,” Ravindra Chavan, deputy sarpanch of Dhamori Khurd village in Gangapur, told Mint.

In Haryana, farmers in the Toshan region sold their produce at Rs 50 for per crate of 25 kg which comes to about Rs 2 per kg.

Why have the prices crashed?

According to economists, prices have crashed due to the cobweb pattern of agriculture. In the cobweb model, farmers decide to produce according to the realization of the previous year. Despite the lockdown due to COVID-19, tomato farmers have reported good returns in 2020, with the crop trading at Rs 20 per kg for most of the year. The trend reversed by the end of the year and prices have been falling since January.

According to data from the Agriculture Produce Market Committee, the wholesale price of tomato in Maharashtra stood at Rs 750.63 per quintal in August when the same was Rs Rs 2,037.22 per quintal in the same month last year.

Cost of cultivating tomato

According to the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices, farmers have to invest Rs 4 for producing 1 kg of tomato in their own land. The prices go up to Rs 8-10 per kg if the land is leased and counting labour cost.