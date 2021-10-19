Explained: Why India is seeing such extreme rainfall in October

Kerala and Uttarakhand are flooded. It’s still pouring in many Indian states despite the monsoon season being officially over. Delhi recently experienced its wettest 24-hour period in several decades. Scientists believe a number of factors such as delayed monsoon and development of low-pressure areas are responsible for continuing rain in several places. And, there is another factor to consider: Climate change.

October rain not so unusual

It is not unusual to rain in October as it is during this month that the southwest monsoon retreats, giving way to the northeast monsoon. Southern peninsular India, mainly the eastern part, receives rainfall during this month.

The northern parts of India get rainfall or snowfall due to western disturbances. For example, Ladakh and Uttarakhand reported snowfall last week.

… but this time it’s different

Between October 17-18, Delhi received 87.9 mm rainfall (over a 24-hour period). This is the fourth wettest day in October for Delhi since 1901. So far, the national capital has received 94.6 mm rain in October this year.

In Odisha, Balasore recorded 210 mm rainfall in a day. Coimbatore witnessed its wettest day in a decade this month, receiving 110 mm rainfall.

“Due to climate change, there is definitely a rising frequency in the extreme weather events round the year. But these specific occurrences of heavy to very heavy rains that we are seeing right now can be attributed to the formation of low-pressure systems,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told The Indian Express.

Two low pressure systems -- one in the Arabian Sea and the other over north Andhra Pradesh coast and southern Odisha -- strengthened the southwest winds and brought very heavy rainfall in Kerala last weekend. Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam and Ernakulam received over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours, triggering waterlogging, floods, landslides and mudslides. Around 30 people died i n the state as on October 17.

Low pressure systems

One reason for heavy precipitation is the development of low-pressure systems. According to the American Geosciences Institute, the atmosphere is relatively thin in low-pressure areas. As a result, winds blow inwards and the air rises in the atmosphere, where they meet. Water vapour within the rising air condenses, forming clouds and resulting in precipitation.

Two low-pressure systems were simultaneously active last week over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The combined effect drenched parts of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

Delayed monsoon withdrawal

The southwest monsoon generally retreats completely by early October, causing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in localised areas while withdrawing.

This year, the withdrawal was delayed by a record 19 days, starting on October 6 as against a normal date of September 17.

While it has completely withdrawn from northern, western, and central India, it is still active in parts of eastern Indian and the southern peninsula. As a result, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu witnessed precipitation in the last 10 days.

“As there has been a delay in the southwest monsoon withdrawal, good rainfall has continued over Odisha, the Northeast and south India,” Mohapatra said.

The IMD noticed that the monsoon withdrawal has been delayed and erratic in recent years. In 2020, it came up with a new calendar for the onset and withdrawal of the monsoon season in India, noting that the regime had shifted due to a changing climate.

Since 2017, the monsoon has started withdrawing later than the normal date of September 17. In 2020, it started on September 28, while in 2019, the retreat was late by 22 days.

Climate change

Other climatic factors like the development of La Niña phenomenon in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) and favourable conditions of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are also causing continued rainfall in October.

The La Niña is an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon that occurs every 4-5 years and causes better monsoon rains in India. In India, El Nino is associated with drought or weak monsoon while La Niña brings strong monsoon and above average rains and colder winters.

The MJO has two phases -- one suppressing and the other boosting the rains. Rains increase in India when the wet phase passes the country.

The IOD is a climatic phenomenon which occurs due to the difference in sea surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean. This too has two phases -- negative and positive. Enhanced rainfall in India occurs during the negative phase.

Although the low-pressure system that brought rains in Kerala has weakened now, a similar system is still active over central India. This will lead to good rainfall this week in northern India. Heavy rainfall is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Odisha, Sikkim, Bihar and West Bengal will receive heavy rainfall due to another active low pressure near Bay of Bengal. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Assam are predicted to receive heavy rain till October 20 due to the strong south-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

