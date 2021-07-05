Explained: What is Under2 climate group? Which Indian states are part of it?

Maharashtra is now part of the Under2 Coalition, a global community of state and regional governments committed to goals agreed to under the Paris Agreement. The Under2 is backed by the United Nations environmental programme.
Constituents
The Under2 Coalition comprises 230 governments representing more than 1.3 billion (130 crore) people and 43 percent of the global economy. After West Bengal, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra is the latest to join the Under2 coalition.
Goals
Under2 Coalition members commit to keeping global temperature rises to well below 2°C with efforts to reach 1.5°C during the climate decade (2020 to 2030) being taken worldwide. It is mobilising global state and regional leadership on net-zero ambition through the Net Zero Futures project.
The Climate Group
The Climate Group (TCG) is the secretariat to the Under2 Coalition and works with governments to accelerate climate action through three workstreams: pathways, policy action and transparency. TCG is an international non-profit body founded in 2003, with offices in London, New York and New Delhi.
The Under2 Coalition has five co-chairs who guide the direction of its policies -- California, South Chungcheong (Chungnam), KwaZulu-Natal, Querétaro and Scotland.
Support
The Under2 Coalition supports states and regions worldwide through capacity-building; setting net-zero targets and facilitating funding in the global south to strengthen climate activities.
In terms of pathways, it provides technical support and resources to members. Under policy action, it shares policy innovation and successes. In transparency, it helps increase accountability.
Corporate work
The Under2 Coalition includes over 300 multinational businesses in 140 markets worldwide. Its work is focused on systems with the highest emissions and where its networks have the greatest opportunity to drive change. They include energy, transport, built environment and industry.
Funding
The Under2 Coalition’s five largest sources of funding in the last financial year were: foundations – 43 percent; government grants – 21 percent; corporate sponsorship – 19 percent; corporate membership – 8 percent; and government membership – 4 percent.
What risk does Maharashtra face?
Maharashtra faces high climate risk with a seven-fold increase in the frequency of drought events and a six-fold increase in extreme floods in the last five decades. The state's climate action policy entails detailed plans on climate change mitigation and threats associated with sea-level rise for coastal areas.