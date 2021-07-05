Explained: What is Under2 climate group? Which Indian states are part of it?

Maharashtra is now part of the Under2 Coalition, a global community of state and regional governments committed to goals agreed to under the Paris Agreement. The Under2 is backed by the United Nations environmental programme.

Constituents

The Under2 Coalition comprises 230 governments representing more than 1.3 billion (130 crore) people and 43 percent of the global economy. After West Bengal, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra is the latest to join the Under2 coalition.

Goals

Under2 Coalition members commit to keeping global temperature rises to well below 2°C with efforts to reach 1.5°C during the climate decade (2020 to 2030) being taken worldwide. It is mobilising global state and regional leadership on net-zero ambition through the Net Zero Futures project.

As part of the UN’s Race to Zero campaign, 29 states and regions in the Coalition have committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier.

The Climate Group

The Climate Group (TCG) is the secretariat to the Under2 Coalition and works with governments to accelerate climate action through three workstreams: pathways, policy action and transparency. TCG is an international non-profit body founded in 2003, with offices in London, New York and New Delhi.

The Under2 Coalition has five co-chairs who guide the direction of its policies -- California, South Chungcheong (Chungnam), KwaZulu-Natal, Querétaro and Scotland.

It also has a larger steering group, representing the diversity of its membership, which meets quarterly and supports the co-chairs in building the range and scope of the Under2 Coalition's work.

Support

The Under2 Coalition supports states and regions worldwide through capacity-building; setting net-zero targets and facilitating funding in the global south to strengthen climate activities.

In terms of pathways, it provides technical support and resources to members. Under policy action, it shares policy innovation and successes. In transparency, it helps increase accountability.

Under2 Coalition is soon launching the #Regions2 #whatsatstate campaign to amplify the voices of regional governments ahead of the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow in November 2021. They will demonstrate what each state or region stands to lose if countries do not keep to the Paris Agreement targets and take urgent action.

Corporate work

The Under2 Coalition includes over 300 multinational businesses in 140 markets worldwide. Its work is focused on systems with the highest emissions and where its networks have the greatest opportunity to drive change. They include energy, transport, built environment and industry.

Funding

The Under2 Coalition’s five largest sources of funding in the last financial year were: foundations – 43 percent; government grants – 21 percent; corporate sponsorship – 19 percent; corporate membership – 8 percent; and government membership – 4 percent.

What risk does Maharashtra face?

Maharashtra faces high climate risk with a seven-fold increase in the frequency of drought events and a six-fold increase in extreme floods in the last five decades. The state's climate action policy entails detailed plans on climate change mitigation and threats associated with sea-level rise for coastal areas.

From saving the Aarey forest to protecting 9,800 hectares of mangrove lands across the state, Maharashtra has been at the forefront of adaptation and mitigation efforts.