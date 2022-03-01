Explained: What is the Indus Waters Treaty 1960

India and Pakistan will today begin their three-day consultation as part of the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC). The meeting, which has been established as part of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, allows the two sides to continue bilateral consultations over multiple issues regarding the waters that flow from the Himalayas to Pakistan.

“The annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission will be held in Islamabad, Pakistan between March 1 and 3, 2022,” Pradeep Kumar Saxena, Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, told PTI.

A 10-member Indian delegation has reached Pakistan through the Wagah Border. The delegation will have advisors from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It is expected that the matters to be tabled are going to be Pakistan’s ongoing concerns about Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Lower Kalnai (48 MW) and Kiru (624 MW) hydroelectric project that India is building in the Chenab basin, along with a few other small hydroelectric projects.

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed by the two rival fledgling nations in 1960 following independence and partition of both countries. The treaty governs the distribution and usage of the waters from the Indus River and its multiple tributaries. The treaty was signed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President and Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

The Indus River begins its journey in the higher ranges of the Himalayas, with some glaciers located in Tibet as well, though most of the waters come to the system in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The waters then pass through Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and the Pakistani provinces of Punjab and Sindh. The Indus River System contributes a total of 113 million acre-feet (MAF) through six of its major rivers – the Beas, the Ravi, the Sutlej, the Indus, the Chenab and the Jhelum.

The treaty states that water of the ‘eastern rivers’ – Beas, Ravi and Sutlej with 33 MAF – would be ‘controlled’ by India while the ‘western rivers’ – Indus, Chenab and Jhelum with 80 MAF – would be ‘controlled by Pakistan. India is also able to use the western rivers for power generation, navigation, floating of property, and fish culture in a non-consumptive manner.

While the treaty needs to be updated with modern provisions, it is still one of the most successful water-sharing treaties in the world.

Just a year after the Partition of the two countries and in the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1947–1948, or the First Kashmir War, the two countries entered into a diplomatic dispute over how to distribute the waters of the system. The sources of the water began in India though they continued to flow into Pakistani canals. Under the Inter-Dominion Accord of May 4, 1948, India was expected to release water to Pakistan in turn for annual payments as a stopgap measure after India stopped releasing water to Pakistan in April 1948.

The diplomatic negotiations halted and reached a standstill. However, the World Bank under the leadership of Eugene Black took the suggestion of David Lilienthal, the former chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority and of the US Atomic Energy Commission, to broker an international agreement between the two countries.

Lilienthal was well regarded in both Pakistan and India, and suggested that the two countries draw up a water sharing agreement under the guidance of the World Bank in 1951. His intention was to solve the crisis over the river system and also to foster greater cooperation between the two countries.

“India and Pakistan were on the verge of war over Kashmir,” Lilienthal noted in his journal.

“One way to reduce hostility … would be to concentrate on other important issues where cooperation was possible. Progress in these areas would promote a sense of community between the two nations which might, in time, lead to a Kashmir settlement,” Lilienthal added.

This is possibly why a provision of the IWT states that destroying dams, barrages, power stations, etc located in the Indian part of the Indus System of Rivers is a violation of the IWT, which would lead to the treaty being abrogated.

After nine years of negotiations, the Indus Waters Treaty was ratified. Despite the fact that the two nations have gone to war several times, the treaty has continued to be recognised by both countries. Whenever disputes related to water usage has arisen, Pakistan and India have resorted to dialogue and provisions of the treaty to solve them.