Explained: What is international driving licence and how does it help?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The central government has standardised the process for issuing an international driving permit (IDP) across the country in line with the Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has standardised the process for issuing an international driving permit (IDP) across the country in line with the Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949.

The Convention, which is also known as the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic, was opened for signature in 1949 and sets uniform rules to promote safe international road traffic. India is a signatory to the convention which requires the country to issue IDPs in accordance with the standards of the convention so that they can be accepted on a reciprocal basis with other countries.

What is IDP and how does it help

Indian citizens who want to drive motor vehicles in foreign countries can do so with their Indian driving licence provided it is accompanied by an International Driving Permit (IDP). The Regional Transport Office (RTO) issues the IDP, which can be valid for one year from the date of issue or up to the expiry date of the holder’s driving licence, whichever is earlier. A number of countries such as the UK, US, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Bhutan and Canada recognise the IDP as a legal source to drive/ride in a foreign country.

With an IDP, a person can rent a car or bike while travelling abroad without much fuss.

What are the issues with Indian IDPs?

In a statement, the ministry said that some aspects of the IDP such as format, size, pattern and colour in the IDP being issued currently differ across states. As a result, many citizens face difficulties with their respective IDPs in foreign countries.

What will change now?

Through the new amendment, the government plans to standardise the process of issuing IDPs with each having the same format, size and colour. The IDPs will also have the provision for a QR code to link it with the driving licence.

“A comparison of vehicle categories across various Conventions and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has also been added for facilitation of regulatory authorities,” the statement from the ministry said. The IDPs will also have helpline numbers and email for greater facilitation of citizens.

Earlier reforms

Last year, the government allowed IDP holders, whose permits expired while they were abroad, to renew them online. The applicants were required to apply through the portals of Indian embassies or missions abroad along with proof of valid driving licence, photographs, proof of nationality and valid passport. They were also required to pay Rs 2,000 as fees for this renewal of IPD.