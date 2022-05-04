Explained: What is Charak Shapath and what’s the controversy around it?

The Tamil Nadu government removed the dean of the Madurai Medical College on May 1 after the new batch of students were administered the ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’ in Sanskrit instead of the conventional Hippocratic Oath in English.

Dr A Rathinavel, dean of Madurai Medical College, was placed on the “vacancy reserve” waiting list, with no information on his future posting after videos of students taking the Charak Shapath went viral. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Commercial Taxes minister P Moorthy were present at the event that took place on Sunday.

Thiaga Rajan said he was shocked when the students recited the Charak Shapath, India Today reported.

The state government has initiated a probe into the matter, Indian Express reported quoting Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian as saying. Subramanian said action would be taken for violating the long-standing policies and practices of the medical profession.

“We have also written to all medical institutions in the state to follow the traditional Hippocratic Oath. This government will not allow a departure from this convention,” Subramanian said.

What is the Charak Shapath?

The oath is borrowed from the foundational text of ancient Indian medicine in Sanskrit called the Charak Samhita. It is unknown if the medicine treatise was compiled by a single individual or many people, although it is attributed to sage Charak, whose historicity is uncertain.

The medical pharmacopoeia, which also contains commentaries and discussions on medical practices, reportedly dates back to the 1st-2nd centuries AD, The News Minute reported.

What does the oath say?

According to historian and Indologist AL Basham, the sage instructs a physician to preach to his pupils at the end of their apprenticeship at a ceremony. Charak asks physicians to strive to serve the sick. He asks them not to betray their patients, even at the cost of their own lives.

“You must be pleasant of speech…and thoughtful, always striving to improve your knowledge,” the oath reads.

At the home of the patient, the physician should direct his mind and intellect to treat the needy and not disclose what happens in the house of the sick man to the others outside, it adds.

Why are doctors opposed to Charak Shapath?

The Charak Shapath is not as egalitarian as the Hippocratic Oath which asks doctors to treat their patients regardless of their gender or political position. A part of the Charak oath asks the physicians to lead the life of a celibate, grow their hair and beard, pray for the welfare of cows and Brahmins and eat no meat. It also states that doctors should not treat those who are opposed to the king and society or despised by them, a note shared by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Twitter revealed.

The pathetic attention-seeking of this quack-of-all-trades is starting to become nauseating Where is the question of Tamil's survival here? Has ANY ONE else conflated the oath issue with that?🤦‍♂️An explanation sent by an (real as opposed to this fake) erudite person below... https://t.co/4TWWHo3ZMw pic.twitter.com/9Fwr6y9DY1— Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) May 2, 2022

What is the controversy about?

The controversy over the Charak Shapath started a few months earlier when the National Medical Commission (NMC), the regulator for medical education and practices, asked medical colleges to replace the Hippocratic Oath with the Charak Shapath.

Although some doctors welcomed the proposal, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national representative platform of doctors, met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on February 21 to discuss their opposition to this proposal.

In March, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha that there was no proposal of replacing the Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath by the National Medical Commission.

However, in a circular dated March 31, the NMC said the modified version of ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’ with eight points was recommended while introducing a candidate to the medical education, Indian Express reported.

According to the report, medical undergraduates at AIIMS in New Delhi have been taking the Charak Shapath at their annual convocation for almost a decade.

However, at the Madurai Medical College event, the version of the oath read out by the students was closer to the original, discriminatory one instead of eight points mentioned by the NMC, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan pointed out in another tweet.