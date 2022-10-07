Explained: What is a National Lok Adalat and when is the next one?

By CNBCTV18.com

A National Lok Adalat will be held across the country on November 12 to dispose of consumer cases through mutual consent.

The consumer affairs ministry said it would refer pending cases to the National Lok Adalat. There were over six lakh consumer cases pending in the country, the ministry said.

Considering the benefits of the Lok Adalat system, the ministry is expecting a large number of consumer cases to be disposed of based on mutual settlement between parties.

Preparing groundwork

As part of its groundwork for the mega Lok Adalat, the department of consumer affairs has been sending mails and SMSes to consumers, companies, and organisations. The department has also conducted a video conference with the Consumer Commission which itself has over 200 pending cases.

Till now, over 1.68 lakh pending cases have been identified in the insurance sector. The banking sector has more than 71,000 pending cases, while the electricity sector has over 33,000 cases awaiting remedy. More than 2,000 and 1,000 pending cases have been identified in the railways and e-commerce sectors, respectively, ANI reported.

At present, there are around 6,07,996 consumer cases pending in India, the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement. Of these, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of India (NCDRC) itself has about 22,250 cases pending. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has 28,318 pending cases, Maharashtra has 18,093, Delhi has 15,450 pending cases, Madhya Pradesh 10,319, and, Karnataka has 9,615 pending cases.

What is a National Lok Adalat?

A Lok Adalat is a forum where parties settle their disputes or cases pending in the court of law or at pre-litigation stage amicably. The Lok Adalats are conducted by the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) and other legal service institutions of the country. The purpose of conducting the National Lok Adalat is to provide access to fair and efficient grievance redressal mechanisms to all consumers and also empower them through awareness and education.

Lok Adalats were awarded statutory status under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. No court fee is required when a matter is filed in a Lok Adalat.

National Lok Adalats are conducted at regular intervals to dispose pending cases through alternative dispute redressal mechanisms. On a single day, Lok Adalats will be held across the country in all the courts, starting from the Supreme Court to the district level.

Previous National Lok Adalat

The last National Lok Adalat was held on May 14 in 24 states and Union territories across the country in both physical and virtual mode.

Despite the scorching heat, more than 56.82 lakh cases were settled by 5 pm on that day. The total amount of settlement stood at Rs 2,648.43 crore, Live Law reported.

How to get cases registered

Consumers can get their pending cases referred to Lok Adalat by registering on the website.

They can also call on National Consumer Helpline, 1915, and get assistance in the process. The Consumer Commission will also upload the list of referred cases on the portal.