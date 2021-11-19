Explained: The three controversial farm laws and why they are being withdrawn

In an unexpected move this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government will repeal the three farm laws that sparked major protests by farmers across the country.
In his address to the nation, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday, PM Modi announced the government will repeal the three controversial farm laws in the coming Winter session of Parliament.
"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws. We will start the constitutional process to repeal all the three laws in Parliament session that starts at the end of this month," Modi said.
Modi said that he hoped the farmers would call off their protests and “start afresh”.
“I apologise to the nation, because there seems to have been something lacking in our efforts, because of which we were unavailable to explain the truth to some farmers," he said.
The three contentious farm laws
Farmers have been protesting against the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Reasons to repeal the laws
PM Modi said the government had taken efforts to change provisions in the laws after holding several rounds of discussions with farmers.
Failing to resolve the impasse, the Supreme Court in January had stayed the implementation of the farm laws till further orders. The top court also set up a committee to resolve the impasse.
Even after 11 rounds of negotiations, the government and the protesting farmers failed to resolve the stalemate with both sides not agreeing to climb down from their respective stands.