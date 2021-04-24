Explained: Should India be worried about US withdrawing troops from Afghanistan?

The Biden administration had recently announced a complete withdrawal plan of its troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, a full two decades after the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon and the World Trade Center.

However as 3,500 American troops and 8,000 NATO soldiers withdraw from the war-torn regions of Afghanistan, the new change may be of serious concern for India about the possible rise of the Taliban.

The immediate danger that India will have to look out for is the resurgence of Taliban in Afghanistan and the country becoming a safe haven for Islamic terrorists once again in the absence of the US and NATO security forces.

Lisa Curtis, Deputy Assistant to the President and NSC Senior Director for South and Central Asia from 2017-2021 under the previous Donald Trump administration suggests regional countries, especially India, will have tremendous concerns about the US pullout from Afghanistan and the likelihood of a Taliban resurgence.

Afghanistan used to be a hotbed of terror groups in the 90s when the Taliban were in power after the collapse of the Soviet puppet government and the failure of the USSR’s invasion. Groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad were given training and aid, something they used frequently in conducting terrorist activity on Indian soil like the 2001 Parliament attacks.

India may seek to use its role in regional efforts to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan, like the recent UN effort, to press its goal of ensuring Afghan territory cannot be used by anti-India militants, explained Curtis.

Husain Haqqani, former Pakistani ambassador to the USA, also added, “India will worry about Taliban controlled territory being a safe haven for terrorists again.”

Many have questioned President Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw troops from the region, citing that such a move would lead to anarchy and regional instability within Afghanistan again.

But as the US moves to focus on its internal matters, countries like Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan will be watching the area closely, being right across the borders from Afghanistan. China in particular will be monitoring the area closely as it sits close to its plans of developing trans-continental trade routes across the area.

The decision to withdraw troops came after the US and Taliban signed a pact in February 2020 in Doha.

India will be watching Afghanistan warily, as Indian intelligence and security agencies already believe that anti-Indian terrorist groups like LeT have moved en masse to Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal of Western anti-terrorist forces.

