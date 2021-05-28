  • SENSEX
Explained: Outcry in Lakshadweep over new administrator's moves

Updated : May 28, 2021 18:57:12 IST

A major trigger was a proposed law that would empower the administrator to relocate people from their properties in the name of development
Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, a former Gujarat home minister under Narendra Modi, took charge last December
Patel’s COVID relaxations, cow slaughter ban proposal led to protests on streets and social media
Published : May 28, 2021 06:57 PM IST

