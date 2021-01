India kicked off its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) this month.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, T S Tirumurti, installed the Indian Flag at the event, saying India will represent fundamental values like democracy, development and human rights during its tenure.

Tirumurti was appointed as the Permanent Representative last year, replacing Syed Akbaruddin

India was elected to the UN Security Council for the eighth time securing 184 of the 192 votes cast in the elections in June 2020.

India has been one of the biggest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations. Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

India will serve as the president of the council in August and will preside over the council again for a month in 2022. The position held by each of the members in turn for one month, according to the alphabetical order of the member states’ names.

India to Take Up Following Issues:

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said India will emphasize a greater need for cooperation in the 15-nation Council. UNSC reforms would be a key focus for India during its two-year term.

The other issues that India will prioritise as a strong voice for the developing world include- counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, maritime security, reformed multilateralism, technology for the people, women and youth and developmental issues.

"India will also look at very specific issues which are on the agenda of the council, relating to countries, specific topics, Tirumurti said.

India Will Chair 3 Key Subsidiary Bodies :

Counter-Terrorism Committee:

Tirumurti said that chairing of this committee has a special resonance for India which has not only been at the forefront of fighting terrorism especially cross border terrorism but has also been one of its biggest victims..

The committee was established after the 9/11 terror attack in the United states and it works to bolster the ability of UN member states to prevent terrorist acts both within their borders and across regions.

Taliban Sanctions Committee

Taliban Sanctions Committee has always been a high priority for India keeping in mind its strong interest and commitment to peace, security, development and progress of Afghanistan.

The committee designates individuals and entities for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts; supplying, selling or transferring arms; recruiting and supporting acts or activities of groups, undertakings and entities associated with the Taliban. The listed entities and individuals are subject to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Libya Sanctions Committee

Under the Libya Sanctions Committee, all member states are required to prevent the sale or supply of arms and related material to Libya; prevent the entry into or transit through their territories of all listed individuals; freeze all funds, other financial assets and economic resources that are owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the listed individuals or entities.

"India will be assuming the chair of the Libya Sanctions Committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and on the peace process, " said Tirumurti.

India’s Bid for Permanent Seat

Being the world’s largest democracy, India has been trying to get a permanent seat at the UN Security Council for years.

However, India’s inclusion into the grouping as a permanent member, has been time and again blocked by China.

The 15-nation council has five permanent members - the US, the UK, France, Russia and China.

“Four out of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council have bilaterally expressed support for India’s candidature for a permanent seat at the global body,” external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in September, adding that India deserves a greater role for India in the decision-making of international organisations such as the United Nations.

India is hoping that its performance during the two-year term would strengthen its position for a permanent seat.

What PM Narendra Modi Said

In his address to the virtual high-level UN General Assembly session in September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India will bring its years of rich developmental experience for the benefit of the whole world when the country sits on the horseshoe table of the Council.

Modi said that India will not hesitate to raise its voice against ‘enemies of humanity’ and will always speak in favour of peace and security.

He further called for the reform of UN Security Council, saying reform in the responses, processes and in the very character of the United Nations was the "need of the hour”.