Explained: How regiments are named in the Indian Army 

Demonstrators from the Ahir community have called for a rally to demand the creation of an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army. The protests are being organised under the banner of Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, a group of leaders of the Ahirwal region (Gurgaon, Rewari and Mahendragarh belt). Member of the Ahir community have been on an indefinite strike since February.

“We have given the slogan ‘those who will get the Ahir regiment formed, shall get the vote',” said Arun Yadav, morcha member, to Indian Express.

“This is a demand for the rights for Yadavs across the country. The Ahir community has made sacrifices in all the wars and they have won several gallantry awards. In the battle of Rezang La in 1962, out of 120 casualties, 114 were Ahirs. It is unfortunate that Ahirs have not got the recognition like other communities. The recruitment to President’s Bodyguard (PBG) is open only for Rajputs, Jats and Sikh regiments. Just like there is a separate caste-based regiment for Sikhs, Gorkhas, Jats, Garhwals, and Rajputs, we demand formation of an Ahir regiment in the army,” said Manoj Yadav, one of the founding members of the morcha.

If a separate regiment is formed for the Ahirs, then it would be the first time since independence that an infantry regiment would be raised based on caste demarcations.

How are regiments in the Indian Army named?

After the revolt of 1857, the British monarch had assumed direct control of British India and its princely state dependencies from the British East India Company. This was the start of the British Raj and the British Indian Army.

These infantry regiments were demarcated around regional lines, caste and community. These practices were further reinforced after the 1857 rebellion.

It was during this time that regiments like the Rajputana Rifles, Jat Regiment, 1 Gorkha Rifles, Sikh Regiment, Garhwal Rifles and Mahar Regiment were formed.

What happened after Independence?

After World War II, where over 2 million Indian soldiers fought the Axis powers for the fate of the world, India got its independence from the British Empire.

India reorganised this massive force into the armies of the newly independent India and Pakistan based on the same system followed by the British. The regiments were given new numbers, and occasionally reorganised with other regiments, but they were allowed to hold their titles as a suffix within brackets, i.e. 15 Kumaon (Indore).

After 1947, the Indian Army didn’t raise any more regiments based on caste or community but continued to raise regiments based on regions, like the scout regiments from Ladakh, Arunachal and Sikkim. While the Indian Army still maintains the eligibility criteria for the various religion or caste-based regiments, that is only true for the general rank and file. Commissioned officers can be from any caste, community or region.

What about Ahir Regiment?

While Ahirs have been historically strong participants in the Indian Army, they are eligible to join regiments like the Kumaon, J&K Rifles, Punjab, Rajputana, and Jat Regiments, among others.

“The issue of Ahir regiment, particularly in Ahirwal region, is an emotive issue. Ahir population is significantly higher in UP and Bihar as compared to Haryana. Parties are banking on the emotive factor by invoking caste. After independence, no regiment has been raised in the army along caste lines,” said Ram Kanwar, political analyst and former professor, Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar to Indian Express.