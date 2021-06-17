Explained: CBSE evaluation criteria for Class 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the evaluation criteria for Class 12 students. The 30:30:40 formula will be based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively. The board said it would declare the class 12 results on or before July 31. The exams for Class 12 were cancelled earlier this month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the 30:30:40 formula?

The Class 12 marks will be based on three performing subjects from Class 10 (30 percent), Class 11 and (30 percent) Class 12 (40 percent). The Class 12 marks would be derived from their unit test/mid-term/pre-board tests. The CBSE said the marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results.

Supreme Court gives a go-ahead

The Supreme Court has agreed in principle with the evaluation criteria of CBSE for the students of Class 12 . The top court said that the assessment scheme must incorporate the provisions for dispute resolution in case students want correction of final result declared.

The second issue referred to by the bench was about the timeline to be specified for declaration of the result and the date before which the optional examination will be conducted subject to the conducive situation and logistical constraints.

What if students fail to meet the evaluation criteria?

In case, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion; he/she will be placed in the essential repeat or compartment category.

What about students unhappy with assessment?

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the Supreme Court that these students can sit for a physical exam once the situation becomes conducive. The CBSE is implementing an online registration portal to know how many students are applying. Once the pandemic situation eases, physical exams will be organised for them. As per this policy, marks scored in later examination will be considered as final, the CBSE said.

Schools to play a role

The board said that each school shall form a result committee comprising of five members (principal of the school as chairperson, two-senior most teachers of the school, teaching Class-12 and two teachers from neighbouring senior secondary school teaching Class 12) and it may decide weightage to be given to each exam based on credibility and reliability of the assessment. It said that the marks of Class 11 and class 12 component will be awarded at school level; they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation, standard and processes, the mode of conduct of exams.

To ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard, the CBSE said, adding that the historical performance of the school, in terms of the best overall performance in the previous three years' Board examination, will be taken as the reference for moderating the marks assessed by the schools for 2020-21.

Reactions

The evaluation formula decided by CBSE for class 12 students has evoked mixed reaction from experts with some hailing it as an "unbiased and time-bound" method and others terming it "far from being fair", saying students showing progress over a period of time will be at disadvantage. Some also said that performance in class 11 or 10 is not a reasonable prediction of performance in class 12.

Several students have also raised concerns about their Class 10 and 11 marks being considered while evaluating the results for Class 12. They asserted that many of them did not perform well in their Class 10 and 11 final exams, and thus, considering those marks for their Class 12 results is unfair.