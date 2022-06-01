Explained — The Uttar Pradesh sub-inspector recruitment exam scam

A large number of candidates, who had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh sub-inspector recruitment exam, conducted by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), have been protesting in Lucknow’s Eco Garden since the last two weeks. The youths allege rampant corruption in the exam and have been calling for the formation of a special investigative team (SIT) to probe the recruitment process. They have been sitting in protest since May 15, demanding an investigation into the alleged irregularities in police recruitment.

Members of the Samajwadi Party recently staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the alleged leaks of competitive exam papers, including the police sub-inspector recruitment exam.

“In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP promised lakhs of jobs to unemployed youth, but after four months of formation of its government, the paper of sub-inspector exam was leaked,” said Man Singh Yadav, an SP leader.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi, also expressed solidarity with the protestors and appealed for justice.

जिस पद की आकांक्षा में छात्र खून पसीना एक कर देते है, परिजन अपना सर्वस्व समर्पित कर देते हैं, उसकी यूँ खुलेआम बोली लगते देख लाखों मेहनतकश युवाओं का मनोबल टूट रहा है।#UPSI2021 भर्ती में धांधली हुई है, पकड़े गए दर्जनों लोग इसके गवाह हैं।न्याय की गुहार में मैं आप सभी के साथ हूँ। pic.twitter.com/GytU5q0GAc — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) May 25, 2022

Over 40 candidates have so far been arrested for using fraudulent means to pass the UPSI exam.

What is the exam about?

The examination for the recruitment of sub-inspectors in Uttar Pradesh was held between November 21 and December 2 last year. The UPSI exam was shifted to online due to the pandemic. Over 7.61 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The results were released on April 21.

The exam was being held to fill a total of 9,534 vacancies for the positions of SI, platoon commander and fire officer II.

What is the scam?

A total of 170 candidates were successful in cracking the exam, reported NewsClick. However, during the document verification and physical tests several discrepancies surfaced. It was found that many applicants had scored full marks in the exam and surprisingly completed the two-hour paper in minutes. These candidates allegedly used electronic devices and were also enlisting the help of the owner of the exam centres. These centres, located in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Noida, are under the scanner for the alleged inconsistencies.

The same agency keeps cropping up

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur claimed that the agency conducting the examination, NSEIT, had used a screensaver app that caused some of the issues, reported Navbharat Times. According to Thakur, the same method was used in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, which was also conducted by the same agency. The MPPEB exam papers were leaked just days before the exam. NSEIT is already blacklisted in many states.

Police action

The police were able to nab some of the fraudulent candidates after going through their Candidate Response Log (CRS). It was found that the candidates had managed to download an application on their examination terminals, which gave the answer keys to the questions in the last 15 minutes of the exam. This allowed them to finish the exam in minutes.

“They (candidates) were nabbed during verification of their documents at Mahanagar Police Lines. Log details obtained during the examination revealed that they solved 160 questions in a quick span of time,” said ADCP, North Zone, Prachi Singh.

All the accused candidates have been booked under various sections of UP Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998 and Information Technology Act.

Last month, two more people, including a police constable from Prayagraj district, were arrested for involvement in the scam.

Not the first time