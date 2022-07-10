Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets Amit Shah and Babul Supriyo becomes TMC national spokesperson

Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi and former Union Minister Babul Supriyo garnered political attention on Sunday. Bishnoi, who was removed from Congress after cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, has warmed up with the Bhartiya Janta Party as he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday.

Supriyo, who had joined Trinamool Congress last year after he was dropped from the Union Ministry, meanwhile, has been appointed as a national spokesperson of TMC.

Kuldeep Bishnoi meets Amit Shah and JP Nadda

There were already many speculations around Bishnoi's next move after he was expelled. The four-time MLA and two-time MP also said that said he was being approached by the BJP, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but had yet to announce his choice.

The meeting on Sunday has created more speculations about him joining BJP.

In a tweet in Hindi, Bishnoi said "It was a real honour and pleasure to meet Amit Shah. A true statesman, I felt his aura and charisma in my interactions with him. His vision for India is awe-inspiring,"

https://twitter.com/bishnoikuldeep/status/1545992591866441729

Bishnoi has also been targeting the Congress party on social media since he was expelled. Due to the number of MLAs it had in the 90-member parliament, the Congress, the primary opposition party in Haryana, was guaranteed one Rajya Sabha seat. However, Bishnoi’s cross-vote in favour of the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma and an MLA's vote was deemed invalid, making it impossible for Congress nominee Ajay Maken to win the seat.

Babul Supriyo appointed as TMC national spokesperson

Babul Supriyo has been appointed as its national spokesperson by TMC. The former union minister Supriyo thanked the party leader Mamata Banerjee on Twitter for granting him the new responsibility.

https://twitter.com/SuPriyoBabul/status/1545947090055901186

Supriyo, a former BJP MP, joined the TMC after he was dropped as the Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. The singer-turned-politician was then nominated by the ruling party TMC for the Ballygunge assembly by-poll in April this year, where he easily won the seat.