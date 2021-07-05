Expect revival of monsoon after July 10, says IMD's Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

The last week of June and first week of July have seen weak monsoon. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG-Meteorology at IMD, on the matter, as this is the most important part of the year for agriculture as a sector and sowing is getting impacted.

Mohapatra said, “As of now the monsoon is weak and it has started during the last week of June and we are expecting this weak monsoon condition over the country will continue up till July 7 and thereafter there will be revival of monsoon starting with increase in rainfall activity over South India, and the adjoining Central India.”

He added, “By July 10 or so the rainfall activity will increase over north-west India and entire Central India. So activity which has been subdued in past will be revived from July 8 onwards over South and the adjoining Central India.”

“As compared to the first half, the second half will be certainly better and as per our forecast monsoon will revive fully from around say July 10. At the end of the month rainfall for the whole country will be normal, however, if you look at our forecast north-west India especially Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana we can expect below normal rainfall activity in the month of July.”

On forecast for monsoon, Mohapatra said, “Even though there has been dry spell and it is going to extend up to July 8-9 for the country as a whole but thereafter it will revive and therefore we are still standing with the figure of normal monsoon conditions that is 100-101 percent.”

