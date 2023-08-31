Exhibition on Indian democracy and a gala dinner to mark India's G20 Summit, says I&B Secretary

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will showcase India's achievements to the world and efforts would be made to exhibit progress across Indian states to world leaders when they arrive in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 8, said Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Chandra spoke exclusively to CNBC-TV18 ahead of the G20 summit next week.

At least ten thousand foreign visitors, including journalists are likely to fly down to New Delhi next week. Chandra said that managing security and hotels for such a large number of visitors were the biggest challenges for the government. "99 percent of the work is done. We are now ready to welcome foreign delegates to New Delhi for the leaders’ summit", he said.

World leaders and foreign delegates will start arriving in New Delhi from September 8 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Chandra explained, that the actual summit will take place on September 9 and 10 and will be divided into three sessions. "On 9th morning, the leaders will first go to Rajghat to lay a wreath on the samadhi of Mahatama Gandhi, a tree sapling would be planted and then the leaders will head to the Bharat Mandapam for the inaugural session", he said.

The Prime Minister will host a lunch for the 43 delegations and a gala dinner would be organised on the ninth floor of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). "This will be a grand affair. I can assure you that millets will be on the menu. Cuisines from different parts of the country will be on the menu and there will be a cultural experience as well,” said Chandra.

The Bharat Mandapam is the special venue that has been constructed for the G20 summit, within the ITPO Complex in Pragati Maidan . "The Ministry of Culture, will organise a special exhibition with the theme – India the Mother of Democracy, this will be near the leaders venue. There will also be a special walkway showcasing culture of all the G20 nations," said the secretary. The government will be organising a display of the India stack and digital public infrastructure, for foreign leaders to see and experience.

India's One District One Product program will be on full display during the G20 summit. Products from across the country will be on display at a hall next to the media centre in ITPO and delegates and accredited participants will be able to purchase products as well.

Moreover, spouses of G20 leaders will have their own program. They are likely to be taken to the national gallery of modern art and will be able to experience Indian dances from across the country.