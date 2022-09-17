Ex-Union minister and Congress leader Manikrao Gavit dies at 87

By Asmita Pant

Former union minister and and Congress leader Manikrao Gavit passed away on Saturday at the age of 87 in Nashik. Gavit was suffering from age-related ailments. He is survived by his daughter former MLA Nirmala Gavit and son Bharat.

The record nine times Lok Sabha MP represented the tribal-dominated Nandurbar constituency from 1980 to 2009. An important leader of the Congress in Maharashtra, Gavit lost the election in 2014. He also served as the Union minister of state home in the Manmohan Singh led UPA government in 2004 and as the minister of state social justice in 2013.

IN 2019, Gavit threatened to quit Congress after his son Bharat was denied ticket by the Congress in 2019, who eventually joined the Bhartiya Janta Party. While Gavit did not resign from Congress, Bharat contested the Nandurbar Lok Sabha seat as Independent.

The veteran leader's daughter Nirmala, a two-time Congress MLA from Igatpuri, joined the Shiv Sena before the 2019 Assembly elections and lost her seat.

