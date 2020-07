The former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank Ltd, Manuru Vasudeva Maiyapopularly was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru on July 6. The car was parked by the road side in Subramanyapura area, which is located at some distance from his Chikkalasandra residence, reports said.

Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank has been in troubled waters over alleged irregularities of Rs 1400 crore.

Maiyapopularly, better known as MV Maiya was the business head at the bank. He was the architect of the co-op Bank and had built the business "brick by brick", his profile read on the bank’s website. "Under his dynamic leadership, the Bank has been recognized with the following awards and individual recognitions which boost the morale of the teammates to deliver further with lot more achievements," the profile read.

.@RBI has imposed restrictions on Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-Operative Bank in Bengaluru, limiting withdrawals to Rs 35,000. @MugdhaCNBCTV18 brings us this ground report pic.twitter.com/Mb5hgwJXex — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) January 14, 2020

On January 14, RBI had imposed restrictions the bank and had limited withdrawals to Rs 35,000 by customers.