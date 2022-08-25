    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Former CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed India’s Executive Director at IMF

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Subramanian, a Finance Professor at the Indian School of Business, will succeed Surjit S. Bhalla, who was appointed to the position in 2019.

    Former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian was on Thursday appointed as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund, a Personnel Ministry order said.
    Subramanian is currently Professor (Finance), Indian School of Business.
    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Subramanian to the post of Executive Director (India) at the IMF, with effect from November 1, 2022 for a period of three years or until further orders, by curtailing the tenure of Dr Surjit S Bhalla as ED (India), IMF up to 31.10.2022, it said.
    Bhalla was appointed to the post for three years in October 2019.
