Even newborns can get unique ID; here’s how to apply for Baal Aadhaar

Even a newborn child can be enrolled for Aadhaar, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) tweeted on Wednesday.

“Everyone can enroll for Aadhaar - even a new born child,” the tweet said.

#AadhaarForMyChild Everyone can enroll for Aadhaar - even a new born child. All you need is the child's birth certificate and Aadhaar of one of the parents. Book appointment from: https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP pic.twitter.com/fbweQHpyUj— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 2, 2022 The UIDAI is a statutory authority tasked with issuing Aadhaar cards to citizens of India after collecting details of the applicant such as name, gender, age and address. The UIDAI also registers the biometric of the applicant. However, for children below the age of five, biometrics are not required.

“A child's Aadhaar data does not include biometric info like fingerprints and iris scan. Once the child crosses 5, biometrics need to be updated,” UIDAI had tweeted on February 25.

#AadhaarForMyChild#Biometrics are not developed for children before 5 years of age. Hence, a child's #Aadhaar data does not include biometric info like fingerprints and #Iris scan. Once the child crosses 5, biometrics need to be updated.Read more: https://t.co/7xJTG9xhCy pic.twitter.com/novO4UHWc6 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 25, 2022

Why do we need Aadhaar for kids?

During admissions, many schools ask for the child’s Aadhaar number. It is, therefore, better to apply for the unique ID.

Documents required for Baal Aadhaar

According to the UIDAI, parents need to carry two documents to get a child enrolled for Aadhaar. These are:

The birth certificate of the child or the government hospital discharge slip

Aadhaar card of any one of the parents

However, for children above 5 years, parents will have to carry the school identity card, a bona fide certificate on the letterhead of the institution, parent’s Aadhaar card and identity certificate issued by the gazetted officer or tehsildar on letterhead with the child’s photograph.

How to apply for Baal Aadhaar Card

To register the child offline for the Baal Aadhaar card, parents need to visit the nearest enrollment centre and fill the relevant form.

The form has to be submitted with the child’s birth certificate, Aadhaar card of one parent, mobile number and address proof.

The UIDAI will conduct a verification process of the details provided, following which the child's photograph will be taken.

Those below five years will not have their biometrics taken, but children of five years age or older have to go for biometric data such as an iris scan and fingerprint scan.

On completion of the process, the centre will provide the parent with an acknowledgment slip, which must be kept for future reference.

UIDAI will send a text message to the registered phone number within 60 days and also provide Baal Aadhaar within that time frame.

Parents can also locate the nearest Aadhaar Card Enrollment Centre from the official website of UIDAI. The cost of the child Aadhaar enrolment is borne by the government. No fee is charged from the applicant.