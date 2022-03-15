Evacuation of Indian students from Sumy, Kharkiv the most challenging, says MEA S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the evacuation of Indian students from Sumy, Kharkiv cities in war-torn Ukraine was the most challenging. India had launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian citizens following Russia's military offensive against Ukraine.

The minister noted that there would be a few students still in Ukraine. Also, the operation is to bring out students from Southern Ukraine is still underway. "The mortal remains of Naveen will brought back from Ukraine," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said India launched Operation Ganga at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate Indians. He said the exercise was undertaken at a time when military actions, including airstrikes and shelling, were underway. "The evacuation involved movement in a war-torn situation in a large country, at times over a 1000 kms & required exiting border checkpoints clogged by an estimated 26 lakh refugees," he told Rajya Sabha.

As many as 90 flights operated under Operation Ganga, out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were IAF flights. The evacuation flights were from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia as Ukraine closed its airspace following military offensive by Russia

Sharing details on the evacuation plan, the minister said the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has started a registration drive for Indians in January 2022 and around 20,000 Indians registered. Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country

As the tensions increased, air bubble instructions then imposed were immediately lifted in consultation with Ukrainian side to increase the number of direct flights. Around 4,000 Indians departed from Ukraine by direct/indirect flights till February 23, he added.

However, a large majority of students elected to continue staying in Ukraine and there was a natural reluctance to leave educational institutions and affect their studies. Some universities actively discouraged and showed reluctance to offer online courses, he said.