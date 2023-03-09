Essays on Assam war hero Lachit Borphukan enter Guinness World Records; who was he?

Lachit Borphukan was a legendary commander in the Ahom Kingdom of medieval Assam. The essays were uploaded to a portal last year during the celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of the legendary Ahom leader.

A compilation of more than 43 lakh essays in 25 languages on the 17th-century Ahom General Lachit Borphukan has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the “largest online photo album of handwritten notes”. Lachit Borphukan was a legendary commander in the Ahom Kingdom of medieval Assam.

“The initiative was not launched with the objective of creating any record. It was an effort to make the people participate in the momentous event associated with one of the bravest sons of India,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma said after receiving the official certificate from a Guinness World Records representative.

Lachit Borphukan, whose last name refers to his title of one of the five councillors of the Ahom king, was also a prominent part of Assam’s tableaux in the 2023 Republic Day Parade.

Who was Lachit Borphukan?

Lachit Borphukan was born in 1622 to Momai Tamuli Borbarua, a trusted advisor of the Ahom king Chakradhwaj Singha. From a young age, Lachit showed great military aptitude and strategic thinking, and he rose through the ranks to become the commander-in-chief of the Ahom army.

When the Mughal Empire under Aurangzeb attempted to invade Assam, Lachit Borphukan led the Ahom army in a fierce battle that went on for months. The Mughals, under the command of Raja Ramsingh I, son of Mirza Raja Jai Singh and the King of Ajmer, had a well-equipped army that included artillery, elephants, and cavalry. The Ahoms relied on guerrilla tactics, psychological warfare, and military intelligence.

While Lachit Borphukan knew that the Ahom militia would be no challenge to the Mughal army head-on, he relied on taking advantage of the natural geography and leveraged the weakness of the Mughal army to defeat the superior force at the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

The Mughal defeat at Saraighat put an end to the Mughal ambitions to bring the Ahom Kingdom under their fold. However, this was not the last military engagement between the two sides. But Lachit Borphukan wasn’t there to lead the Ahom as he died less than a year after the Battle of Saraighat from an illness.

Borphukan's leadership, bravery, and strategic thinking made him a revered figure in Assamese history and culture. He is celebrated as a hero who defended Assam against foreign invaders and preserved its independence. His story has been passed down through generations and continues to inspire people in Assam and beyond.

Lachit Borphukan's legacy

Due to the general’s heroic role in resisting the invasion, he was adopted as a propaganda figure by the armed terrorist and separatist organisation United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

Later, his victory at the Battle of Saraighat was admired as a Hindu victory over Muslim invaders, turning him into a Hindu icon. Many historians and Ahom have debated the appropriation. Borphukan was not a Hindu. He was a follower of the Tai faith that the Ahom followed. His military counterpart in the battle, Raja Ramsingh I, on the other hand, was a Hindu.

“Lachit fought against the Mughals because they were outsiders or the invading force,” Jahnabi Gogoi, a professor at Assam’s Dibrugarh University told the Scroll. “There is no religious angle to it.”

The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (TAYP) had earlier in the year released a statement warning Chief Minister Biswas to not rewrite history. “Lachit Borphukan is an Ahom and Assamese hero, he is not a religious warrior. We don’t even allow it to happen,” the organisation’s president had said.