Ritik Thakurani alias Ritik Boxer claimed responsibility for the attack on the hotel on social media platforms. “Sabka number aayega, (everyone's turn will come)” highlighting the fact that he may be the new face of the Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan.

Three gunmen fired 19 shots at Jaipur’s Days Hotel in Jawahar Circle and left a note asking for Rs 1 crore from the hotel owner. The brazen attack is the latest in the growing issue of organised criminal activity in the city.

“Three men on a bike came near the hotel. Two of them stood outside the main gate and started firing,” an official told Times of India. The incident happened sometime after 11:15 PM on Saturday and the police are analysing the CCTV footage.

While none of the hotel’s staff or workers was injured, one of the new aides of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed to be behind the attack.

Posing with a gun, 20-year-old Ritik Thakurani alias Ritik Boxer wrote on social media, “Sabka number aayega, (everyone's turn will come)” highlighting the fact that he may be the new face of the Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ

Boxer has already been named in eight FIRs with charges like attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, extortion and possession of illegal weapons. Criminal records state that he had met with Bishnoi around two years ago when Rohit Godara, one of Bishnoi’s top aides, had fled abroad to escape the police. Godara recently claimed responsibility for the murder of rival gang leader Raju Theth. Theth was killed by five gunmen who shot him outside his home in Rajasthan’s Sikar.

Gang violence and organised criminal activity have been on the rise in Rajasthan over the past decade with gangs becoming bolder to operate in large cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur where they run extensive extortion rackets. The rising gang activity has been blamed on political patronage and caste support in the state. As gangs run along caste lines like Jats and Rajputs, gang leaders have reportedly found patronage among the political and police elements in the state.

After the death of notorious gangster Anandpal Singh in a police encounter in 2017, several other gangs came up to fill the void left by Singh’s demise. However, many of Anandpal’s former men shifted to Bishnoi’s group, which recruited across caste and religious lines. Among these was Anandpal’s right-hand man Subhash Baral, who also became a close associate of Bishnoi.

A 2019 report from Rajasthan Police highlighted that apart from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, there were multiple other outfits operating in cities like Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur and Sikar. These included Anil Pandya, Ajay, Mohammad Azam, Imran Kunjda, Varun Choudhary, Sanjay Meena, Shyam Poonia, and Hanuman Bishnoi gangs.

However, it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that is emerging to be one of the deadliest. The Punjabi-born gangster is known to count over 700 shooters across many states. Despite being inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Bishnoi had orchestrated the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, in May 2022. The gangster had also set his eye on taking out Bollywood superstar Salman Khan over the latter’s involvement in the Black Buck hunting case. The Bishnoi community consider the Black Buck to be sacred. His gang had also claimed responsibility for the breakout of gang violence in Sikar in December 2022.

“It is very unfortunate that some gangs are still operating in the state. We are fighting against gangsters from Haryana and other states," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said after the Sikar gang violence.

However, the Rajasthan Police claims it has controlled the gang wars to a large extent. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra told reporters during a press conference two weeks ago that the state police had been tackling the gang problem with the help of Haryana and Punjab Police.

Mishra had stated that gangsters had been crossing state boundaries to operate in Rajasthan. "This is a challenge but with the cooperation of the police of those states, we are tracking them down," he added.