Equator Advanced Appliances’ unveils Super Washer EW 830

By CNBCTV18.COM

Equator Advanced Appliances recently unveiled its brand new EW 830 in India. The 10.3 KG Front-Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine comes with a variety of unique Wash Cycles customized keeping in mind the upcoming festive season as well as the ongoing Monsoons, the company said in a statement.

The Super Washer’s “SAREE WASH CYCLE” has been designed to suit delicate Indian Fabrics such as Chiffon and Silk. The machine also comes with a SANITIZE feature that can heat water up to 74ºC for killing germs and viruses.

The ALLERGEN cycle helps get rid of dust mites and bugs that can cause allergies, especially bedbugs, the company said.

However, the most interesting feature about the product is the Direct Drum Inverter Motor - an innovative belt-free technology with a spin speed of 1,400 rpm directly connected to the drum that makes the motor stable and efficient, while increasing the durability of the washing machine and reducing the noise and vibration during wash and spin cycle, it said.

Atul Vir, Entrepreneur & Founder, Equator Advanced Appliances said, “We have been working on designing customized appliances as per local markets across the globe. Keeping in mind the different application demands as per usability, we want to offer an unique experience to our customer in order to stand out in the market.”

Vir added, “We strive to offer superior customer service, technical support, product distribution, parts supply, sales training, and all those services that make us a valued player in the appliance industry.”

Backed by Equator’s 2-year manufacturer warranty, priced at INR 46,990, the machines will be available at Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and PaytmMall.

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is located in Houston, Texas, USA and has presence across North America, Europe, UAE and SE Asia. Equator’s vision is to make appliances that ease labor, time and energy in doing household chores. The company has designed best in-class technology that saves Energy, Water, and Detergent. The products also help reduce pollutants, which contaminate water resources.