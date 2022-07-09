ED seizes Rs 5.32 crore in cash after raids at Hemant Soren aide's premises

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided multiple premises of Pankaj Mishra and seized Rs.5.32 in cash. Mishra is a political representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in his home constituency Barhait.

The ED raid is a part of a money-laundering investigation against Pankaj Mishra and other persons acquainted with him. The ED sleuths have conducted raids at 18 locations in the Sahibganj district and in towns like Berhait and Rajmahal. The raids are being conducted as part of investigation into purported links between alleged illegal coal mining operatives and irregularities in awarding toll plaza tenders in Jharkhand.

The case was first registered by the Jharkhand police and later taken over by the ED.

The locations are being searched and the action is being undertaken under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said and added that raids at a few locations are continuing.

Earlier, The ED raided and arrested 2000- batch IAS officer Pooja Singhal, her businessman husband and others as part of a money-laundering investigation. The incumbent Jharkhand Mining Secretary was suspended by the state government following her arrest. A chargesheet was filed against her and others by the agency before a special PMLA court in Ranchi early this week.