English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsEnforcement Directorate registers case against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations

Enforcement Directorate registers case against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations

Enforcement Directorate registers case against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Dhananjay Khatri   | Ayushi Agarwal  Apr 13, 2023 12:11:50 PM IST (Published)

Sources say that ED officials have begun the probe for FEMA violations in the matter.

Legal troubles are surmounting BBC India as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now registered a case against the British news broadcaster for alleged foreign exchange violations, according to official sources. The federal probe agency has called for documents and statements of some company executives under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) as part of its investigation into purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company.

Recommended Articles

View All
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


This development comes after the Income Tax (IT) department surveyed BBC office premises in Delhi in February, which revealed several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation.
ALSO READ | Income Tax survey concludes at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the IT department, had claimed that the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were "not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in India and tax had not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.
According to the IT department, several pieces of evidence gathered during its survey operations indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances, which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the BBC group.
ALSO READ | Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies
“The survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation,” the IT department alleged
The current case registered against BBC India by the ED is for alleged violations of foreign exchange laws, and it remains to be seen how this development will affect the broadcaster's operations in the country.
The BBC has not yet released a statement on the matter.
With agency inputs.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BBCenforcement directorate (ED)FEMAForeign Exchangeincome tax (IT) department

Next Article

Mumbai Traffic Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti, check full details

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X