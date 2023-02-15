Enforcement Directorate freezes Rs 29 crore in HPZ app-based token fraud

The case was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by Cyber Crime Police Station, Kohima, Nagaland, against HPZ token and others. The HPZ Token was an app-based token that promised users of high returns against ‘investment’ in mining machines for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has frozen Rs 29 crore worth of funds kept in various bank and DEMAT accounts after it carried out search operations with respect to an investigation relating to the misuse of an app-based token named "HPZ" and other similar applications by various entities.

The raids were carried out in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Salem, the federal agency said in a statement. The funds have been frozen under the anti-money laundering law (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002).

The case was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by Cyber Crime Police Station, Kohima, Nagaland, against HPZ token and others. HPZ was an app-based token that promised users of high returns against ‘investment’ in mining machines for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it said.

The investigation revealed that two entities — Lillian Technocab Pvt Ltd and Shigoo Technology Pvt Ltd — were involved in the operation and collecting money from investors in the name of HPZ tokens, it added.

Also, the investigation revealed that one Bhupesh Arora with others had control over Shigoo Technology Pvt Ltd and he was indulged in operating unregistered gaming apps and website in this company and various other entities and was collecting money fraudulently from the gullible public in the garb of these apps and website, ED said.

Further, searches were also conducted on an entity based in Chennai and related persons involved in the laundering of proceeds of crime in crypto assets. Various incriminating documents and digital evidences were also found and seized during the search.

With the current seizure, assets worth a total of Rs 86.5 crore (approximately). have been frozen by the ED. Further investigation is under progress, the agency added.