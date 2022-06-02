ED acts in Rs 20,000 crore bitcoin scam case, raids 6 location

The Enforcement Directorate while carrying out a major action on the allegation of defrauding about 80,000 investors, raided 6 locations including Delhi in the bitcoin scam case. The raid continued till late Wednesday evening.

During the raid, the investigating agency confiscated electronic devices and many important documents. According to a senior official of the ED headquarters, this investigation is related to bitcoin scam worth about 20,000 crores, in which Amit Bhardwaj and his brother Ajay Bhardwaj are the key accused. Although Amit Bhardwaj died due to illness this year, the investigation is still going on by the Mumbai branch of ED.

According to ED sources, several officers and lawyers associated with a law firm based in Delhi were also raided, although the name of that law firm was not disclosed. But sources did inform about seizing key documents from Ajay Bhardwaj, Sanchit Alag and Sehrawat, brother of Amit Bhardwaj during the raids. At present, all those documents are being scrutinized in detail.

Violation of the directions of the Supreme Court by the accused

The Supreme Court , during the hearing of this case, had given a direction to the accused to share the username and password with the investigators. But that direction is yet to be implemented. Many key accused, including Vipin Kohli, a well-known businessman living in Delhi have requested for a detailed investigation claiming claiming that the scam is more than Rs 20,000 crore.

How Amit Bhardwaj became king of the country's largest bitcoin mining operation ?

After becoming a hit abroad, Cryptocurrencies become very popular in India as well for the last few years. Although cryptocurrencies are of many types, but bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency, and the credit for launching in India goes to Amit Bhardwaj.

Amit Bhardwaj opened the first online retail marketplace in the year 2014, through which bitcoin was accepted. Amit's bitcoin mining operation was also run in countries like China (Gain Bitcoin) and Hong Kong (GB Miners). Therefore, to increase this business further through that technology, a new bitcoin named mcap was launched, using which thousands of people were duped.

A case was also registered by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, whose investigation is being done under the guidance of DCP's PS Malhotra. If sources in the Economic Offenses Wing are to be believed, then on the basis of the FIR registered by the Delhi Police, further investigation would be carried out by filing a supplementary charge sheet.