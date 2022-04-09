0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Sirhama area of Anantnag following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
Tags
Previous Article

Making the Sunrise Sector Shine: The impetus Domestic Healthcare Needs

Next Article

IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler's unbeaten 70 keeps him on to the top of the run-scoring charts

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More