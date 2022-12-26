Elephants brought from Karnataka to guard tigers in MP's Pench Reserve 

English
Dec 26, 2022 3:01:34 PM IST

Five elephants have been brought from Karnataka to guard the tigers of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh, an official told on Monday. The five jumbos who are given the task of patrolling the forest areas to guard the tigers, started their journey via road in trucks from Dubare Elephant Camp at Coorg in Karnataka on December 22 under the supervision of the Satpura Tiger Reserve’s staff, PTR deputy director Rajneesh Singh said.

The elephants reached the Kurai Mowgli Sanctuary of PTR on Sunday after travelling via Nagpur, Singh added. The PTR deputy director said that their food items were also transported in a truck.
The five jumbos named General Cariappa, General Thimayya, both 8 years old, another 40 years old Bali, Lava (21) and Maruti (20) were being taken care of, by the forest department.
Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Satpura, Pench, Panna and Sanjay-Dubri. The Pench Tiger Reserve currently has five elephants, with oldest of them name Saraswati, whose tenure has come to an end, the official told.
Madhya Pradesh, which was tagged as the 'tiger state' in 2018 was the home to 526 tigers, the highest for any state in the country, as per the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018. The state resulted in death of around 30 big cats this year, as per a data published by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).
With inputs from agencies. 
Also Read: Japan’s ivory market is no longer threat to elephant populations
