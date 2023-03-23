Electricity bills to surge in Bihar as BERC hikes prices by 24% for 2023-24

Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC) had not increased the electricity charges for FY 2022-23.

The consumers in Bihar will have to pay more for using electricity as the Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC) has approved the proposal to increase overall prices by 24.10 percent for the financial year 2023-24.

BERC president Shishir Sinha made the announcement on Thursday. He also informed that fixed charges for electricity have also been increased by more than double whereas the electricity rate slabs have been reduced from three to two.

Last year the Commission turned down the proposal of the power distribution companies (DISCOMS) to reduce the rate slabs from three to two.

The new rate per unit of electricity will be determined by the Commission based on the subsidy provided by the state government. The revised rates will remain effective from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

The North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) had proposed to increase the tariff for the recovery of the total revenue gap of Rs 12,439.05 crore in Aggregate Revenue Requirement for the 2023-24 fiscal year, but the commission approved the combined revenue gap of Rs 7,402.02 crore.

The Commission has approved the Average Power Purchase cost for both DISCOMs at Rs 5.82 per kWh and the average cost of supply at Rs 8.30/kWh.

The DISCOMs had also proposed a rise of 53 percent in the tariff. BERC had not increased the electricity tariff for FY 2022-23.