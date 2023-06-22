CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsElectricity bill in Karnataka 'almost double' | Here's why it's so high and if it will come down

Electricity bill in Karnataka 'almost double' | Here's why it's so high and if it will come down

Electricity bill in Karnataka 'almost double' | Here's why it's so high and if it will come down
Read Time6 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 9:59:13 AM IST (Published)

On May 12 this year, just after the election code of conduct was lifted as Karnataka was in election mode until May 10, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission approved the proposals made by electricity supply companies to hike the power prices by 70 paise per unit. The order issued stated that the new tariff was to be levied on the bills from June with retrospective effect from April.

Mangaluru’s Ullalbail-based Sadashiv Acharya’s hands were trembling when he saw his electricity bill of Rs 7.71 lakh for June. His case was unusual, and the billing has been considered an error by MESCOM.

However, the sharp increase in electricity bills in domestic households in Karnataka, at a time when the newly formed Congress government announced free electricity up to 200 units, has left residents perplexed, angry, and — in the case of Acharya — absolutely shocked.
News18 spoke to several residents across Bengaluru about the spike in their electricity bills. Some have received double the usual amount, while others have received negative billing.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X