Electricity bill in Karnataka 'almost double' | Here's why it's so high and if it will come down

On May 12 this year, just after the election code of conduct was lifted as Karnataka was in election mode until May 10, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission approved the proposals made by electricity supply companies to hike the power prices by 70 paise per unit. The order issued stated that the new tariff was to be levied on the bills from June with retrospective effect from April.

Mangaluru’s Ullalbail-based Sadashiv Acharya’s hands were trembling when he saw his electricity bill of Rs 7.71 lakh for June. His case was unusual, and the billing has been considered an error by MESCOM.

However, the sharp increase in electricity bills in domestic households in Karnataka, at a time when the newly formed Congress government announced free electricity up to 200 units, has left residents perplexed, angry, and — in the case of Acharya — absolutely shocked.

News18 spoke to several residents across Bengaluru about the spike in their electricity bills. Some have received double the usual amount, while others have received negative billing.