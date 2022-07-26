Not mandatory but Election Commission will ask you to link voter ID with Aadhaar: Here's how to do it

The Election Commission of India will soon launch a campaign to link Voter ID cards to Aadhaar cards in Maharashtra with a view to add more security, Maharashtra Chief Election Officer Shrikant Deshpande said.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Deshpande said the process will help in the identification of registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency, the news agency ANI reported.

According to Deshpande, the voter ID cards will be linked to Aadhaar card with a view to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll. The Election Commission of India will start the campaign from August 1 across the state.

Here’ how to link Aadhaar Card and Voter Card via the National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP)

Step 1: Register and log in to the NSVP portal and click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ option displayed on the homepage.

Step 2: Use your personal details or your EPIC number and state to search for your Voter Card.

Step 3: Look for the "Feed Aadhaar No." option on the left side of your screen and click on it.

Step 4: A new window will open, provide your Aadhaar details with EPIC number here.

Step 5: Submit all the required details and authenticate your identity using OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on ‘Submit.’

Step 6: A notification regarding the successful linking of your Aadhaar and EPIC (Voter ID) will be displayed on your screen.

A provision for a double lock system for the security of voters' physical documents and computerised information will be introduced.

The project to link the Aadhaar with a voter ID Card is voluntary and voters have the liberty to opt out of the scheme. Deshpande clarified that this process will not affect the voting process and no existing voter's name will be omitted from the electoral list on the ground that the Aadhaar has not been linked.