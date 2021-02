The Election Commission on Thursday said the polling time for the upcoming state Assembly polls will be extended by an hour in view of social distancing norms to be followed in the times of COVID-19. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the decision is taken after several political parties recommended it.

"Some parties recommended that polling hours should be extended. So, due to social distancing norms, we have decided to extend the polling time by one hour. Details will be divulged when we actually announce the elections," the CEC said.

The CEC also said that the counting day for the state elections, going for the polls at the same time will remain the same so as not to impact the polling in other states. "We told political parties that when polls are conducted in more than one state, counting cannot be done a day or two after polls as it becomes difficult for other states if one state's result is out. State-wise number of poll phases vary, hence we keep counting at the end," the CEC said.

Talking about the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections which are due in March-April, the CEC said the tenure of the Assembly is due to expire on May 24, 2021. Elections are due for the 234 Assembly constituencies; wherein there General seats - 188, SC seats - 44 and ST seats - 2.

The CEC said the election for Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency will be conducted along with Tamil Nadu state elections.