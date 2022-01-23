Election Commission extends ban on physical rallies, road shows in poll bound states till January 31

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Election Commission of India on January 22 extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, 2022.

According to the circular, issued by the Election Commission, no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession will be allowed till January 31.

The commission allowed physical meetings of concerned political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50 percent of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA.

The decision was taken citing the finalization of contesting candidates for Phase 1 elections on January 27. The relaxations will be allowed from January 28, 2022, till February 8, 2022.

With the finalization of contesting candidates for Phase 2 polls will be finalized on January 31, 2022, the commission has given the same relaxation as above. However, it will be applicable from February 1, 2022, till February 12, 2022.

Among other things, the ECI enhanced the limit of the door-to-door campaigns from 5 to 10. The commission has also allowed video vans for publicity with usual COVID restrictions at designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers or 50 percent of the capacity.

The District Election Officer will be responsible to identify and notify the designated spaces in advance for the campaign's purposes.