The man miraculously escapes the near-death accident with only a few minor injuries. He is then seen walking up to the bus driver, unhurt, to register his protest

In a spine-chilling incident captured on CCTV camera, an elderly man in Mumbai's Powai area escaped unscathed as a bus passed over him while he was trying to cross the road. The 45-second video footage, which went viral on social media, shows several vehicles moving slowly on a narrow but crowded road without a divider. A number of pedestrians are also seen walking around and crossing the road. The unidentified man in a kurta-pyjama is seen crossing the road in front of the bus which is standing still for the traffic to clear in front.

When the road is clear, the bus driver, unable to see the man, starts the vehicle and runs him down. Some people rush to the rescue of the man and the driver stops the bus.

However, the man miraculously escapes the near-death accident with only a few minor injuries. He is then seen walking up to the bus driver, unhurt, to register his protest.

No police case has been registered for the incident so far, India Today reported.

The incident occurred at around 2.40 pm on Tuesday near the Everest Heights Buildings along the LakeSide complex in the Powai area. It was captured on CCTV camera and shared by @mypowai on Tuesday, IANS reported.

In a similar incident last month, a woman, identified as Sapna Yadav, was mowed down by a private bus in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area while she was trying to cross a road. The video that surfaced showed Yadav walking on the road in front of a bus standing still. When she goes in front of the bus, it suddenly starts moving and crushes her to death.