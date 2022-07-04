Eknath Shinde says Maharashtra to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel soon

In a big relief to the people of Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 4 said it will reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel soon.

A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state Cabinet, Shinde informed the state Assembly, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test

In May this year, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had slashed the VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.

Earlier today, Shinde won a crucial confidence vote in the state Assembly, cementing his grip on power five days after assuming office with the BJP support following a revolt in the Shiv Sena.

In his maiden speech in the Assembly after winning the trust vote, an emotional Shinde, without naming the Shiv Sena, said he had been "suppressed" for a long time and spoke about how he almost became chief minister of the erstwhile Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government.

He said the rebellion led by him last month was a fallout of the "unfair treatment" meted out to him, an apparent reference to his decades-old association with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

In the 288-member Assembly (effective strength 287), 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence moved by the Shinde-led government, way above the simple majority mark of 144, while 99 voted against it on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. As many as 263 MLAs cast their vote.

Three MLAs abstained, while 20 legislators, most of them from Congress and the NCP, including Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, both former ministers, were absent during the trust vote. Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who presided over the proceedings, did not cast his vote. Narvekar announced that the trust vote was carried by a majority vote.